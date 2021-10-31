Table tennis: Singapore's Ser Lin Qian wins girls' Under-15 title in Italy

SINGAPORE - The national youth paddlers ended their World Table Tennis Youth Contender Lignano campaign in Italy on a high when 15-year-old Ser Lin Qian won the Under-15 girls' singles title on Saturday (Oct 30).

The U-15 world No. 9 had swept her opponents 3-0 in all of the event's five previous matches, before beating Ireland's world No. 15 Sophie Earley 3-2 (5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7) in the final.

Lin Qian also made the top eight in the U-17 girls' singles, where she lost 3-0 to Croatia's Dora Cosic on Friday. Compatriot Zhou Jingyi went a step further in the same event, before she was beaten 3-1 by Italy's Nicole Arlia (11-13, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6) in the semi-finals on the same day.

However, the 16-year-old exacted a measure of revenge on Saturday by beating Nicole 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9) in the U-19 girls' singles, and finished runners-up after a 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5) loss to Australia's Liu Yangzi.

Earlier in the tournament, Izaac Quek, 15, captured the Under-15 boys' singles crown after beating Nigeria's Usman Ishola Okanlawon 3-1 (11-5, 13-15, 11-3, 11-3) on Tuesday. He also finished in the top 16 of the U-17 boys' singles event.