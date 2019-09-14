Swimming: Second world championship gold for Yip Pin Xiu

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu clinched her second gold of the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London after winning the women's 50m backstroke S2 event in 1min 4.43sec on Friday (Sept 13).

Angela Procida (1:13.98) of Italy was second while Canadian Aly van Wyck-Smart (1:17.76) was third.

Yip holds the world record of 59.38sec in the event, clocked at the 2016 Paralympic Games.

It is the 27-year-old's second gold at the Sept 9-15 meet, after she won the 100m backstroke S2 on Wednesday - her first world title since winning the 50m freestyle S3 gold at the 2010 edition in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

That year, she also won a silver in the 50m backstroke S3 that year, as well as at the following edition in 2013, in Montreal, Canada.

Yip said: "It feels awesome. Being a double-world champion makes me really happy.

"It's been nine years since I won my last World Championship title, so it's really been a bonus (to come here and win two medals).



National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu posing with her second gold medal of the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships. PHOTO: MARC MORRIS/SPORTSNEWSAGENCY



"Yesterday was my day to recover, but today I was doing my stretches and to try and recover to my fullest, and really just race.

"I have very happy memories of my time here, two races, two golds, I can't really ask for more, it's been great."

Due to her muscular dystrophy, which leads to progressive weakening of the muscles, Yip was re-classified from an S3 swimmer to S2 in 2015.

The lower the number in the classification, the more severe the impairment.