Swimming: Yip Pin Xiu wins gold at World Para Championships, nine years after her first

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won gold at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London on Wednesday (Sept 11), finishing first in the women's 100m backstroke S2 event.

She clocked a time of 2min 18.61sec, ahead of Aly van Wyck-Smart of Canada (2:39.27) and Angela Procida of Italy (2:42.71).

It is the 27-year-old Yip's first gold medal at the world championships since her triumph in the 50m freestyle S3 at the 2010 edition in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

She also won a silver in the 50m backstroke S3 that year, as well as at the following edition in 2013, in Montreal, Canada.

Due to her muscular dystrophy, which leads to progressive weakening of the muscles, Yip was re-classified from an S3 swimmer to S2 in 2015.

The lower the number in the classification, the more severe the impairment.

"It feels really good to be a world champion, and I'm really happy," said a jubilant Yip, who is also a Nominated Member of Parliament.

"I've been swimming for 15 years now but every victory is special to me, and recognition for all the hard training I do.

"The journey is important to me and I'm happy to be at this point now."

Yip, who holds the world record in the S2 50m backstroke (59.38sec) and 100m backstroke (2:07.09), will be competing in the 50m backstroke on Friday.