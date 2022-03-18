ST Athlete of the Year: World No. 1 not enough for pool player Aloysius Yapp

SINGAPORE - Five months ago, almost 17 years after he first picked up a cue, Aloysius Yapp scaled to the top of his sport. He became the world's No. 1 pool player.

But he could not shake off a hollowness that was an unexpected by-product of his achievement.

"I felt - and still feel - like I needed a major title," Yapp told The Straits Times in a recent interview.

A top World Pool-Billiard Association ranking, he explained, can be attained if you finish "deep in many events" without actually picking up a significant title. Which was what happened in his case.

While he claimed major scalps at the World 10-Ball Championship and US Open 9-Ball Championship - beating the world's top three players across the two prestigious tournaments - he ultimately fell short in both.

He finished third in the former and lost in the final at the latter, having also reached the final rounds or winning several smaller ranking tournaments prior.

Still, his exploits were unprecedented for a Singaporean athlete, and in addition to accumulating points that pushed him to the top of the rankings, he was also among four local athletes feted with an open-top bus parade here in December. These accomplishments are also why he has been nominated for this year's ST Athlete of the Year award.

Yet Yapp's own expectations kept gnawing away at him.

He described being called world No. 1 "definitely weird", and explained: "That's mainly because I felt I was not playing like how a world No. 1 should play.

"I feel I have so much further to go and so much more to learn... I still feel like there's a lot of work to be done."

He is determined to rid himself of this feeling, and if he has his way, will do so before he turns 26 in May.

The soft-spoken and amiable Yapp, now world No. 2, left Singapore in February, a few days after Chinese New Year, for the United States. He is there for two months competing and training.

The sojourn will culminate in his two major targets - the World 10-ball Championship from March 28-April 1 in Las Vegas, followed a week later by the World 9-ball Pool Championship across the Atlantic in Milton Keynes, England.