4 Singapore athletes who conquered the world in 2021 feted in bus parade

SINGAPORE - The click of cameras, flare of flashbulbs and punctuated instructions from photographers pierced the stillness and silence outside the OCBC Arena on Sunday afternoon (Dec 26).

Four of Singapore's top athletes had gathered to set off on a celebratory parade aboard an open-top bus, which took them from the Sports Hub through the city area and then back.

The four are: world badminton champion Loh Kean Yew, Tokyo Paralympics double gold medal swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, world bowling champion Shayna Ng, and pool player Aloysius Yapp, who became the first Singaporean to be ranked world No.1 in his sport.

The bus set off just past 1pm and the journey ended at 3pm.