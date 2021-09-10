Pool: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp stuns world No. 3 Jayson Shaw to make World 10 Ball C'ship semis

SINGAPORE - The Republic's top pool player Aloysius Yapp stormed into the semi-finals of the 2021 Predator World 10 Ball Championships in Las Vegas after beating World No. 3 Jayson Shaw of Scotland 10-5 on Thursday (Sept 9).

Yapp, ranked 20th in the world, will now face either Konrad Juszczyszyn (world No. 49) or Eklent Kaci (No. 28) of Albania in the semi-finals, which is scheduled for 4am (Singapore time) on Saturday.

The other semi-final pits Japan's Naoyuki Oi (No. 16) and Filipino Johann Chua (No. 21).

This is believed to be the furthest a Singaporean player has ever progressed at the world stage of the 10-ball game.

Against Shaw, 24-year-old Yapp was flawless as he raced to an 8-1 lead, with his higher-ranked opponent putting up an error-strewn display at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

Shaw made a mistake for the placement of the nine ball in the first game, and Yapp swept home to take an early lead.

The Scot took the next game but Yapp was precise every time he stepped up to the table, and built a 5-1 lead.

In the seventh game, Shaw stepped up to the table after an early miss from Yapp, but he inexplicably rattled the eight ball on the jaws of the pocket on a straightforward shot.

Yapp capitalised and built on his lead further to go 8-1 up, but there was still fight left in Shaw.

The 32-year-old reduced the deficit by winning three games in a row but his effort proved academic.

Yapp, who was the 9 ball junior (Under-19) world champion in 2014, had earlier beaten American Oscar Dominguez in the round of 16. The Singaporean has also won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the singles and doubles 9-ball events across the last three editions of the SEA Games.