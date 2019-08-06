Kallang set to come alive with velodrome, youth hub in the works

SINGAPORE - The area around Kallang is set to be transformed into a destination for sports and world-class entertainment, as Sport Singapore announced on Tuesday (Aug 6) the development of the Kallang Alive precinct.

A new velodrome and speed-climbing wall could be built as part of plans for a Youth Hub. The developments also include the upcoming Kallang Football Hub and new Kallang Tennis Centre, with the new facilities to add vibrancy to the Kallang area, which is currently home to the Sports Hub.

Sport Singapore, in consultation with other agencies, is looking into redeveloping the Kallang Theatre into an integrated sport entertainment and lifestyle centre. The waterfront space along Jalan Benaan Kapal will also be transformed into a green community space while another project, called the Alive Gateway and Loop, will tie in key attractions via a walking and cycling path which links to the Park Connector Network.

Kallang Alive is part of Sports Singapore's 15 recommendations for Vision 2030, which was first announced seven years ago.

The new recommendations are the result of a year-long review by the national sports agency to ensure the masterplan remains relevant to the changing needs and demands of Singaporeans.

Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "Vision 2030 was launched with the belief that sport will have an increasingly significant role to play in nation building and Singapore's future. Today, the success from the collective effort of everyone in the sport ecosystem can be witnessed daily through the programmes and physical activity at our sports centres and beyond."

The 15 recommendations are spread across eight key focus areas. They are: children, youth and families; athletes, coaches and national sports associations; vulnerable persons with disabilities; working adults; seniors; sports industry; technology and sports infrastructure.