Spotlight on fraught Sports Hub public-private partnership model after CEO Oon Jin Teik's resignation

SINGAPORE - Envisioned as a leading example of successful public-private partnership (PPP), the Singapore Sports Hub has been anything but in practice.

Mr Oon Jin Teik, who on Monday (Jan 28) announced his shock resignation as Sports Hub chief executive after just a year in the role, became the latest to get wrong the delicate balancing act between the public sector's social objectives and the private sector's profit motive.

The former national swimmer declined to comment on Tuesday but The Straits Times understands that there was a disagreement between him and the SportsHub Pte Ltd (SHPL) board on the direction of the Sports Hub.

SHPL, a private consortium comprising four equity partners, operates the $1.33 billion facility.

National sports agency Sport Singapore regularly meets SHPL over operational and programming matters, but is not involved in key decision-making processes.

Under the arrangement, SHPL bore the costs of constructing the Sports Hub, with the Government making annual payments of $193.7 million over a period of 25 years starting from 2010.

Mr Oon, the Sports Hub's third chief executive, is the only Singaporean among SHPL's six directors, according to the company's register of directors.

SHPL had previously clashed with public stakeholders under Mr Oon's predecessor Manu Sawhney, including over setting a $26 million price tag on 35 extra rehearsal days for the 2016 National Day Parade.

Mr Oon, 55, was thus seen as an inspired choice for the role, having served as the CEO of SportSG's predecessor, the Singapore Sports Council, from 2004 to 2010, before moving to the other side of the fence as a senior executive officer at Hyflux from 2011 to 2014 and then as the Sports Hub's chief operating officer from 2014.

In an interview with ST last year, Mr Oon said the burden upon him was to marry the Government's social objectives with the private sector's economic objectives, but made clear his priority was to serve all Singaporeans.

"The prices (to watch top entertainment and sports properties) are not cheap and if I have concerts or football every weekend, I would only be serving a certain segment of people. That's not my mission," he said.

"I need to have a blend of activities on the (Sports Hub) calendar which can serve everybody."

He had also agreed on a tie-up last March with the Football Association of Singapore for 10 football matches a year for three years featuring either the various national teams or domestic clubs, which he called "not a commercial deal".

No figures were revealed, but it is understood that the previously prohibitive costs for FAS were no longer an issue.

A former Sports Hub partner who has worked with both Mr Oon and Mr Sawhney said there was "more room for negotiation" with Mr Oon.

For example, instead of paying the full rental rate for a facility, one could "barter trade" - to pay a lower rate and partner the Hub in coming up with community activities.

But the pressures of rehabilitating an already fraught relationship appear to have made Mr Oon's position untenable, according to another source with knowledge of the matter.

The uneasy alliance between SHPL and SportSG has been apparent since the Hub was officially opened in 2014, with the latter not afraid to signal its displeasure publicly.

Responding strongly to issues with the sandy surface of the Hub's pitch in Oct 2014, SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin had called the pitch a "significant disappointment" and that SHPL would be held "accountable for the outcomes of their next actions".

In its statement after news of Mr Oon's resignation broke, SportSG again said it would "continue to hold (SHPL) accountable for the delivery of a first-class and vibrant sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub for Singaporeans."

Last year, the Sports Hub hosted more than 210 events and welcomed more than three million visitors.

Public-private partnerships have seen success before in Singapore, most notably between PUB and the private sector for the Republic's four desalination plants as well as a fifth due in 2020.

But desalination plants do not serve the social functions that stadiums do.

"Private stakeholders want to see a return on their investment through events that can earn higher returns like concerts with international stars," said National Institute of Education physical education and sports science assistant professor Leng Ho Keat.

"But these events may not be what the public and the government expect of a sports stadium.

"By scheduling a large number of non-sports events, the original purpose for building the Sports Hub will necessarily be eroded."