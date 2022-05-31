Sport: 17 new names included in 2022 spexScholarship programme

SINGAPORE - National high jumper Kampton Kam, kiteboarder Maximilian Maeder and national fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman are among 17 new athletes from eight sports included in the Sport Excellence Scholarship (spexScholarship) programme for its 2022 cohort, announced Sport Singapore (SportSG) in a media release on Tuesday (May 31).

With the new entrants onboard, there are now 76 athletes across 24 sports under the scheme.

And for the first time since its launch in 2013, the programme includes more athletes from team sports and will support an athlete who competes in a sport that is not included in Major Games - indoor skydiver Kyra Poh.

The spexScholarship offers support for athletes who are deemed to have the potential to excel on the Asian and world stage. Aside from monthly stipends, scholars also get support in the areas of education, sports science and nutrition, among others.

Maximilian, 15, who won the International Kiteboarding Association Kitefoiling Youth (Under-21) World Championships in Torregrande, Italy earlier this month is grateful. He said: "With the enhanced level of support under the spexScholarship, it will certainly provide me a more conducive environment to train, prepare for competitions, improve my techniques, and work towards representing Singapore at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where kiteboarding will be making its Olympic debut.

"I am truly grateful to receive the spexScholarship and will strive to consistently perform at my best."

Fencer Kiria, 21, who won an individual silver medal and a team gold at the recent Hanoi SEA Games, said the scholarship would give her the extra boost she needs in terms of funding and support to "train and compete at the highest levels".

She said: "I hope to do Singapore proud at the upcoming Asian and World Fencing Championships as well as the major Games and other international competitions. Ultimately, I want to be the best fencer I can be, and in the process, win more medals for Singapore."

A total of 47 spexScholars were in action in Hanoi, with 43 bringing home at least one medal and 22 winning at least one gold medal.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that the impressive performances by the spexScholars at the SEA Games are testament of the effectiveness of High Performance Sports(HPS) in "helping our athletes do well and attain podium success".

On the new awardees, he added: "I am particularly glad that we have extended the spexScholarship to Kyra Poh, an indoor skydiving athlete who has excelled at the world level in a sport that does not feature in the major Games.

"I hope that this will encourage a more diverse group of athletes to strive for sporting excellence in the coming years."

A total of 49 nominations were received by the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI), of which 17 were selected to join the programme this year. Of the rest of the 59 spexScholars in the 2022 cohort, 34 of them had their contracts renewed from the previous cycle while the remaining 25 athletes' contracts are not yet due for renewal.