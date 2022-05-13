SEA Games: Elle Koh, 14, edges out Kiria Tikanah to claim women's epee gold

Kiria Tikanah (left) and Elle Koh both won their semi-final bouts on May 13 to set up an all-Singapore final. PHOTOS: ST FILE, DESMOND WEE
HANOI - Fencer Elle Koh upset teammate and defending champion Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman 12-11 to win the SEA Games gold medal in the women's epee individual event on Friday (May 13).

At 14, Elle is one of the youngest ever athletes to represent Singapore at the SEA Games and is making her debut at the biennial event.

Elle had beaten Vietnam's Vu Thi Hong 15-14 in the first semi-final at the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium before Kiria recorded a 15-12 victory over Thailand's Thanee Korawan to set up the all-Singapore final.

In 2019, Kiria, 21, became the first Singaporean to win a gold medal in the individual event since 1989.

Singapore's Chan Phu Xien will compete in the men's sabre semi-finals on Friday after beating compatriot Choy Yu Yong 15-12 in the table-of-eight bout earlier in the day.

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman had secured Singapore's first gold medal of the Hanoi Games on Wednesday. 

Elle's gold takes the Republic's tally to two golds, six silvers and three bronzes.

