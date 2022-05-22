SEA Games: I gave it my all, says Loh Kean Yew after world champ falls to Thai in final

Loh Kean Yew lost 21-13, 21-13 to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the badminton men's singles final on May 22, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
HANOI - Singapore's Loh Kean Yew once again settled for silver at the SEA Games after being beaten in the men's singles final on Sunday (May 22).

The badminton world champion was beaten 21-13, 21-13 by Thai world No. 18 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Bac Giang Gymnasium.

After the match, he admitted that he had been second-best on the day, saying: "Definitely I can play better than this... I tried my best but it wasn't enough."

Loh, who had squeaked into the final the day before after taming wily Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tien Minh 21-15, 10-21, 23-21, said he was spent but refused to use that as an excuse. In contrast, Kunlavut had breezed into the final on the back of a 21-11, 21-12 win over Singaporean Jason Teh.

"I was tired, but my opponent was also tired," said Loh. "But he prepared better than me today.

"I still give my all, and I fight to the end."

This is Loh's second consecutive singles silver at the biennial Games after he lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in 2019.

He also has a singles bronze from 2015 on home soil.

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (right) kneeling on the ground after he won the gold at the SEA Games badminton men's final on May 22, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
