SEA Games: Badminton world champ Loh Kean Yew in singles final after tough fight

HANOI - Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew survived an almighty scare to reach his second consecutive SEA Games singles final after squeaking past Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh on Saturday (May 21).
At the Bac Giang Gymnasium, the world No. 10 beat world No. 69 Nguyen 21-15, 10-21, 23-21 in front of a full house of local fans who created an electrifying atmosphere with drums and air horns at full blast.
After the match, Loh said that all he could think of was to keep hanging on.
“I’m very tired for sure but I’m very happy in the final," he said.
“Today I overcame myself and my own abilities. I was definitely affected by the crowd but I managed my feelings and focused on playing my game.
“Tomorrow will definitely be a tough match so I have to do my best. Both of us will go all out for sure.”
He will meet Thai world No. 18 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who beat another Singaporean in the semi-finals. Vitidsarn triumphed 21-11, 21-12 against world No. 88 Jason Teh, who clinched his first individual bronze medal.
Loh, the 2019 silver medalist, was in spectacular form with his powerful smashes and quick movement early on, allowing him to dominate proceedings against Nguyen in the first game.
But the home favourite then captured the second game courtesy of several unforced errors from Loh and his own winners.
The rubber was a tight affair with several calls going against Loh but he pulled through to come away with the win.
This is the Singaporean's second consecutive SEA Games singles final and he will be aiming to make the most of this opportunity to win the gold. Malaysian All-England champion Lee Zii Jia as well as Indonesian stars Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting are among other top players not in the field in Vietnam owing to their Thomas Cup exertions last week.
The last Singaporean to win the men's singles title at the biennial Games was Wong Shoon Keat in 1983.
In the women's doubles, Nur Insyirah Khan and Bernice Lim were third after they lost to Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-10, 21-7 on Saturday.
World No. 50 men's doubles pair Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee also settled for joint bronze after Indonesians Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan came from behind to win 15-21, 21-17, 21-19.