SEA Games: Badminton world champ Loh Kean Yew in singles final after tough fight

HANOI - Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew survived an almighty scare to reach his second consecutive SEA Games singles final after squeaking past Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh on Saturday (May 21).

At the Bac Giang Gymnasium, the world No. 10 beat world No. 69 Nguyen 21-15, 10-21, 23-21 in front of a full house of local fans who created an electrifying atmosphere with drums and air horns at full blast.

After the match, Loh said that all he could think of was to keep hanging on.



“I’m very tired for sure but I’m very happy in the final," he said.

“Today I overcame myself and my own abilities. I was definitely affected by the crowd but I managed my feelings and focused on playing my game.

“Tomorrow will definitely be a tough match so I have to do my best. Both of us will go all out for sure.”

He will meet Thai world No. 18 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who beat another Singaporean in the semi-finals. Vitidsarn triumphed 21-11, 21-12 against world No. 88 Jason Teh, who clinched his first individual bronze medal.

Loh, the 2019 silver medalist, was in spectacular form with his powerful smashes and quick movement early on, allowing him to dominate proceedings against Nguyen in the first game.

But the home favourite then captured the second game courtesy of several unforced errors from Loh and his own winners.

The rubber was a tight affair with several calls going against Loh but he pulled through to come away with the win.