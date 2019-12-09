SEA Games: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew falls to Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in badminton men's singles final

MANILA - Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew had to settle for the SEA Games men's singles silver medal after losing 21-18, 21-18 to Malaysian second seed Lee Zii Jia in the final on Monday (Dec 9).

World No. 14 Lee led throughout the first game, and though the 30th-ranked Loh narrowed the score several times, it was Lee who took the game 21-18.

The Singaporean started strong in the second game to go up 11-6, but his opponent won the next five points to level the score before regaining his lead.

Loh, 22, had defeated Thailand's top seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen 16-21, 21-6, 21-9 in the semi-final at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex a day earlier.

He is the first Singaporean men's finalist at the biennial Games since Kendrick Lee in 2007. Then, Lee lost the final to Indonesian Olympic champion Taufik Hidayat.

The last Singapore man to win the badminton men's singles title was Wong Shoon Keat at the 1983 Games in Singapore.