Schooling, Lim 'treated in the same way' as others in cannabis use investigation: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - In his first public comments on the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) investigation concerning national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim for the consumption of cannabis, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Wednesday (Aug 31) night said the duo did not receive any preferential treatment.

He also urged Singaporeans to support and back the pair.

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam wrote: "These swimmers have worked hard, given much. They brought glory to Singapore.

"Schooling in particular scaled heights which I never imagined: Olympic Gold and that too in swimming. I would never forget him lining up against legends - the finals had so many superstars. And he beat all of them.

"Both Schooling and Amanda have been treated in the same way how others have been treated.

"I am sure Singaporeans will be gracious, and remember the wonderful things these two young people have done. And give them our support and backing."