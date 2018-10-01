MMA: S'porean fighter Amir Khan to contest One Championship lightweight world title in Manila on Nov 23

SINGAPORE - Singaporean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Amir Khan will finally get his shot at the One Championship lightweight world title, the One's chairman Chatri Sityodtong announced on Facebook on Monday (Oct 1).

Amir, 23, will take on 33-year-old Filipino Eduard Folayang for the lightweight (up to 77kg) belt at One's Conquest of Champions at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Nov 23.

The title is vacant after Vietnamese-Australian fighter Martina Nguyen, the previous holder since November 2017, relinquished it last week due to a major knee injury.

Said Chatri in his post: "The stakes could not be any higher for both warriors in what will be the biggest fight of their careers.

"Eduard wants to reclaim his title and go down as the greatest Filipino martial artist in history.

"Amir wants to become Singapore's first homegrown world champion in history, and stamp his legacy as the greatest Singaporean martial artist the world has ever seen."

Amir has long declared he is ready for a shot at the world title, but has repeatedly been told by Chatri to impress against fellow title contenders.

The Singaporean embarked on a six-fight winning streak from November 2015 to November 2017, but was stopped in his tracks by Russian fighter Timofey Nastyukhin in February.

However, he bounced back to post a technical knock-out win over South Korean Lee Sung Jong, before submitting Filipino Honorio Banario last month.

He faces a tough opponent in Folayang, who has 20 wins and six losses, and won the lightweight title in November 2016 in Singapore, before losing it to Nguyen almost precisely a year later.

Singapore has only ever had one world champion in One Championship, the reigning women's atomweight (up to 52kg) champion Angela Lee.

Lee, born in Vancouver to a Chinese Singaporean father and a Korean mother, and currently based in Hawaii, is aiming to become One's first two-division women's champion when she takes on China's Xiong Jing Nan for the strawweight (up to 57kg) title at One's Heart of The Lion event at the Indoor Stadium on Nov 9.