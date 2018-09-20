MMA: Angela Lee's bid for second belt one of two title bouts at One event in November

SINGAPORE - Two title fights will headline One Championship's Heart of a Lion event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 9, the mixed martial arts promotion announced on Thursday (Sept 20).

The main event will feature Angela Lee's bid to become the first female two-division champion in One Championship, as she takes on China's Xiong Jing Nan for her strawweight (up to 57kg) title. The bout was confirmed in a media conference in Japan in August.

The Hawaii-based Lee, who was born in Vancouver to a Chinese Singaporean father and a South Korean mother, has been One's atomweight (up to 52kg) champion since May 2016.

Billing Heart of a Lion as "the biggest martial arts spectacle in Asia this year", One chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong dubbed the Lee-Xiong fight as a "super-bout".

"It's a thrilling match-up that should have fans on the edge of their seats in excitement," he said.

"With the two stars being feared finishers, I don't expect this bout to go the distance."

Xiong's strawweight title is one of two world title fights that will take place at Heart of a Lion.

The other will see bantamweight (up to 66kg) world champion Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil defend his title against Filipino Kevin Belingon, in a rematch of the Jan 2016 title bout, which saw Fernandes submit Belingon in the first round.

But the Filipino has rebounded with five straight wins, to earn his shot at the title and revenge.

Ticket information to the Heart of a Lion is available at www.onefc.com.