MMA: Singapore fighter Amir Khan beats Filipino Honorio Banario at One Championship event in Shanghai

Singapore lightweight contender Amir Khan (left) after his victory over former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario of the Philippines, Sept 8, 2018.
Singapore lightweight contender Amir Khan (left) after his victory over former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario of the Philippines, Sept 8, 2018.PHOTO: One Championship
Published
27 min ago
Correspondent
msazali@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan continued to stake his claim for a title shot, after a first-round submission win over Filipino fighter Honorio Banario at One Championship's event in Shanghai, China on Saturday (Sept 8) night.

Lightweight fighter Amir, 23, has now won two fights on the bounce, since a defeat by Russian Timofey Nastyukhin in Myanmar in February.

There was less joy for the other Singapore fighter on the Beyond The Horizon card, featherweight Christian Lee.

The 20-year-old brother of Angela Lee was disqualified for an illegal suplex on his opponent, Edward Kelly of the Philippines, in the first round.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!