MMA: Singapore fighter Amir Khan beats Filipino Honorio Banario at One Championship event in Shanghai

SINGAPORE - Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan continued to stake his claim for a title shot, after a first-round submission win over Filipino fighter Honorio Banario at One Championship's event in Shanghai, China on Saturday (Sept 8) night.

Lightweight fighter Amir, 23, has now won two fights on the bounce, since a defeat by Russian Timofey Nastyukhin in Myanmar in February.

There was less joy for the other Singapore fighter on the Beyond The Horizon card, featherweight Christian Lee.

The 20-year-old brother of Angela Lee was disqualified for an illegal suplex on his opponent, Edward Kelly of the Philippines, in the first round.