Gyms, fitness studios to allow five people from July 12; class sizes to go up to 50

SINGAPORE - Indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities will be allowed to take place in groups of five - up from two currently - at gyms and fitness studios from Monday (July 12) as more Covid-19 measures are relaxed, the multi-ministry taskforce said on Wednesday (July 7).

The cap for indoor and outdoor classes will also increase from 30 to 50 people, including the instructor.

Indoor, mask-off activities were allowed to resume in groups of two from June 12 as the second stage of the economy's reopening began. These activities had been suspended since May 8 following the introduction of stricter Covid-19 measures.

All staff who work at gyms and fitness studios where clients are unmasked will be placed on a regular 14-day Fast and Easy Tests (FET) regimen, which will be made mandatory from July 15.

The easing of measures will also see up to 250 fans allowed into Singapore Premier League match venues when the competition resumes on July 17, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media statement on Wednesday.

But fans will only be admitted into venues with proof of a negative test result for those who are not fully vaccinated.

They must produce a negative Covid-19 test result, which can be either the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test or Antigen Rapid Test (ART). The PCR test must have been taken within 14 days of the match, while the ART must have been administered within 24 hours from the end of the event.

Those who have received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines may be admitted without a negative Covid-19 test result.

However, vaccinated persons will only be allowed in for matches if their second dose was received at least 14 days prior.

