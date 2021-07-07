Singapore's Covid-19 rules from July 12: 9 things you need to know

SINGAPORE - More Covid-19 safety measures will be eased from July 12 as the proportion of Singapore residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine is expected to cross the two-third mark, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (July 7).

Here are the key announcements.

From July 12:

1. Groups of five allowed to dine in



This is in line with the current five-person cap on social gatherings.



The cap on groups allowed to dine in at food and beverage (F&B) establishments will be raised from two currently to five next Monday (July 12).

This is in line with the current five-person cap on social gatherings.

MOH said dining in remains an activity that carries a higher risk because many people are unmasked and in close proximity with each other while doing so.

Entertainment at F&B establishments, such as live performances, recorded music and screening of videos will continue to be prohibited in order to reduce the risk of transmission from patrons having to raise their voices to be heard while talking.

Other prevailing measures such as social distancing between groups of diners and the need to keep masks on at all times except when eating or drinking will remain in place.

2. Resumption of wedding receptions



Wedding receptions may resume from July 12, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE



Wedding receptions may resume from next Monday, with no more than 250 attendees allowed with pre-event testing (PET).

For wedding receptions with 50 attendees or fewer, PET will be required for the wedding party only. The wedding party typically includes the couple and their bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Wedding receptions are considered higher-risk activities as attendees tend to socialise more and over a longer period of time, the MOH said.

The ministry said attendees must continue to adhere to all other prevailing safe management measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

3. Cap on group sizes for indoor activities such as gyms raised to five



Gyms and fitness studios may conduct indoor sports and exercise activities in group sizes of up to five from July 12, up from the current cap of two. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Gyms and fitness studios may conduct indoor sports and exercise activities in group sizes of up to five from next Monday, up from the current cap of two.

The cap on class sizes for both indoor and outdoor classes will also be raised to 50, including the instructor, or the capacity limit of the venue, whichever is lower.

Participants will continue to be limited to groups of five each. The current cap on class sizes is 30 people in groups of up to five.

The MOH said SportSG will release more details on such activities soon.

4. Social gatherings at the workplace can resume



The gatherings must be limited to a total size of no more than five people, in line with the broader community rules. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



While working from home continues to remain the default arrangement, social and recreational gatherings at the workplace will be allowed from next Monday.

But they must be limited to a total size of no more than five people, in line with the broader community rules.

Other workplace measures remain in place. The MOH said employers should implement flexible working hours and ensure employees who need to go into the workplace stagger their start times.

Cross deployment of workers to different work sites is also not allowed.

5. Jobs Support Scheme to be tapered to 10% for two weeks



Businesses that will continue to receive 10 per cent wage support during this period include cinemas and performing arts and arts education. PHOTOS: GIN TAY, ST FILE



As previously announced, financial support will continue to be extended to affected sectors for another two weeks, from July 12 to 25.

Businesses that will continue to receive 10 per cent wage support during this period include F&B establishments, gyms and fitness studios, performing arts and arts education, retailers, cinemas, museums, art galleries, historical sites and family entertainment.

From July 15:

6. Mandatory routine fast and easy tests for staff in higher-risk settings to start on July 15



People queueing for their mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at a quick test centre in Yishun Central on June 21, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE



"Fast and easy" Covid-19 tests using kits such as antigen rapid test (ART) kits have been progressively rolled out for staff in higher-risk settings over the past few weeks.

From next Thursday, this will be mandatory as a form of rostered routine testing for staff in F&B establishments offering dining in, personal care services such as facial and nail services, spas and saunas, massage establishments, hairdressing, and make-up services, as well as gyms and fitness studios where clients are unmasked.

The swab tests can be self-administered under employer supervision, or be carried out at designated quick test centres.

From July 16:

7. ART kits sold at supermarkets, convenience stores from July 16



The cap of 10 kits per individual will be lifted, allowing members of the public to buy as many kits as they need. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



ART test kits have been available at designated pharmacies since June 16.

From next Friday, they will also be sold at more general retailers like supermarkets and convenience stores.

The cap of 10 kits per individual will also be lifted, allowing members of the public to buy as many kits as they need.

From July 21:

8. TraceTogether, SafeEntry requirements to be reintroduced in supermarkets



The reintroduction of the rule is in view of the high volume of patrons in supermarkets, which increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission. PHOTO: ST FILE



The requirement for all supermarkets to enforce TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and deploy SafeEntry Gateways to allow visitors to easily check in and out will be re-introduced from July 21.

Since May 17, check-ins have not been required at supermarkets located within malls or buildings with the same operating hours, as checking in is already enforced at the entrance to the building.

But the MOH said the high volume of patrons in supermarkets increases the risk of transmission.

The re-introduction of the rule requirement will facilitate more targeted contact tracing for those who visited indoor buildings at the same time as an infected person, the ministry said.

Other standalone supermarkets that have been enforcing check-ins will continue to do so.

End-July:

9. Further changes to come once half of population is fully vaccinated



Singapore is expected to cross this milestone around the end of July. PHOTO: ST READER



Differentiated measures for people vaccinated under the national vaccination programme will be introduced when at least half of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Singapore is expected to cross this milestone around the end of July.

The MOH said this will allow vaccinated people to participate in more activities. Some of the measures the MOH said it is considering include:

- Raising the caps on social gatherings and dining in to eight people;

- Raising the cap for large activities or venues like concerts and weddings to 500 people;

- Allowing more workers to return to the workplace depending on the company’s total percentage of vaccinated workers.