Gyms, fitness studios in S'pore come to life again as businesses adopt extra Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Gyms and studios were again bustling with fitness enthusiasts on Monday (June 21) as these businesses welcomed clients for the first time since stricter Covid-19 measures led to the suspension of indoor, mask-off activities on May 8.

At TFX Millenia Walk, almost 300 members had checked in to its 41,700 sq ft branch by 1pm, with about 30 people working out at the outlet when The Straits Times visited at 1pm.

Some equipment was sealed off to ensure safe distancing but that did not deter the likes of auditor Jonathan Ting, who used to visit the Millenia Walk branch four to five times weekly before the gyms were closed.

He had tried jogging and bodyweight workouts to maintain his fitness, but found it hard to stay motivated to follow a routine from home.

Mr Ting, 26, said: "Of course you can work out at home, but the environment is different so it somehow affects your mood to work out. I need the right environment and the right place to work out."

True Group area business manager Andrew Lan, 44, also noted that its personal trainers were fully booked. He said: "The biggest thing we've missed is the energy. When you're in here, you feel good because you're next to like-minded people who come in to train and exercise."

To prepare for the reopening, True Group did several rounds of deep cleaning for its outlets and staff training to ensure everyone was familiar with the necessary safe management measures.

They also used disinfecting coating agent SDST on the gym equipment, and demarcated zones for classes to make sure that they were conducted in groups of two, with a 3m distance between these areas for groups of two.

Mr Lan added that True Group has applied for the Fast and Easy Tests (FET) training for its staff and hopes to roll out FET for its outlets as soon as it becomes mandatory from mid-July.

Financial adviser Ivan Ku, 25, was glad to be back at the gym, but also took his own precautions by donning a mask while he worked out.

He said: "People still have to follow standard operating procedures, otherwise the situation may get worse. It's really important so I wear my mask and keep a safe distance from others."

Aside from gyms reopening, sports competitions have also resumed this week.

The CarTimes Singapore Junior Development Tour Championship is taking place at Laguna National from June 21-22, while the Singapore National Swimming Championships, which also serves as an Olympic qualifier, takes place from June 23-27 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.