Sports activities to be limited to groups of 5 amid phase 2 Covid-19 curbs: Sport Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sports activities will be confined to groups of no more than five from Saturday (May 8) to May 30, said national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) in its latest advisory released on Thursday (May 6).

Multiple groups of five will be allowed for organised programmes and classes, but with a cap of 30 people in total, excluding an additional service provider such as an instructor or a coach.

This follows the multi-ministry task force's (MTF) announcement on Tuesday that saw the introduction of a slew of measures to reduce the risk of community transmission, which included a cap of five people - down from eight previously - for social gatherings.

Other restrictions for the sports sector include the closure of indoor gyms and indoor fitness or health studios as well as the suspension of mass participation events for the same duration.

The new measures apply to all public and private gyms and fitness studios, even those operated by commercial enterprises, national sports associations, country clubs, golf clubs, private apartments, condominiums and charities.

Spectators will also be barred from attending sports events.

In its press release, SportSG added that it would consult industry representatives to provide "appropriate support" to those affected, providing additional help on top of what is already offered under the Sports Resilience Package.

SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "We fully understand that these measures seem sudden and drastic, but we have to work quickly together to bring the current spread under control. SportSG will be looking to work with the industry to cushion the impact on affected entities."

Apart from the mandatory closure of gyms and fitness studios during this period, all wading pools and play pools at ActiveSG facilities will also be closed.

The SwimSafer programme, an initiative by SportSG and the Ministry of Education to teach swimming proficiency and water survival skills to children, will also be put on hold during the stipulated period.

Refunds for bookings at ActiveSG facilities that fall under the specified dates will be processed within the next seven working days.

The occupancy limit for sports facilities, including outdoor ones like pools, will also be reduced from one person per 8 sq m to one person per 10 sq m, with a maximum of 50 people allowed into the venue.

While approved large outdoor classes in public spaces can continue, the total class size will be capped at 30 people, including participants, the registered instructor and any assistants.

The National School Games, which started in March and was scheduled to end in May, will also be suspended for the same duration.

Professional sports leagues and events such as the Singapore Premier League will be allowed to continue, although all matches will be played behind closed doors.