Golf: Koepka latest to sign up for LIV Golf series, reports ESPN

(REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka has became the latest player to join the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, ESPN reported on Tuesday (June 21).

Koepka joins a list of top golfers including six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson, former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and big-hitting former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who have joined LIV Golf, ESPN reported citing sources.

The PGA Tour - where American Koepka has won eight titles - has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate.

LIV Golf did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

When four-time Major winner Koepka was asked about LIV Golf at the US Open last week, the 32-year-old criticised the media for constant questions on the issue, saying they only served to throw a "black cloud" over the year's third Major.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf held its first event in London this month which was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel who pocketed the US$4 million prize - the biggest pay cheque in golf history.

Koepka's younger brother Chase also played in the inaugural event where even the last-placed golfer pocketed US$120,000.

The lucrative rebel league's second event is in Portland from June 30-July 2 at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.