Golf: Irked Koepka says LIV-PGA questions are putting 'black cloud' over US Open

BROOKLINE, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau trading barbs on social media was golf's biggest spat a year ago, but the latest feud isn't so much fun for four-time major winner Koepka.

The 32-year-old American, chasing his third US Open crown this week at The Country Club, became irked on Tuesday (June 14) when the hot topic of the US PGA Tour and upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series came up.

US stars Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and DeChambeau are among the rebels playing LIV Golf events for the richest purses in golf history at US$25 million (S$35 million) for 54-hole events with a team format.

Koepka's brother, Chase Koepka, shared 33rd place last week's LIV Golf opener in England.

"LIV is trying to make a big push for golf," Brooks Koepka said.

"I love my brother. Whatever he does, I'm cheering for him."

Asked about his prospects of leaving the PGA, Koepka bristled.

"There has been no other option to this point, so where else are you going to go?" he said.

"I wasn't playing last week. I'm here at the US Open. I'm ready to play US Open and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open.

"I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it."

Koepka said that he can create a schedule with fewer events than usual within the PGA Tour, noting he has played only the Masters, WGC Match Play and PGA Championship in the past three months.

"I can come out here and play as little weeks as I want," he said. "I choose my own schedule regardless what tour I play."