Golf: US PGA bans LIV 'rebels' as Saudi-backed breakaway event starts

ST ALBANS, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - No sooner had players competing in the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational London , the most lucrative event in the sport's history, teed off Thursday (June 9) than they were suspended by the US PGA Tour.

The US$25 million (S$35 million) event in St Albans - the biggest prize pot golf has known - is the first of eight tournaments this year bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, worth a combined US$255 million.

But the LIV International Series, featuring the likes of six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia is being staged in defiance of the main established tours.

And barely 30 minutes after the first shots had been struck, US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan banished 17 players who have joined the "rebel" series.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," said Monahan as he announced the indefinite suspensions and other sanctions.

"But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

'Vindictive'

LIV Golf, with the largest purse in golf history at US$25 million for this week's three-day event, responded by saying the PGA had deepened the fracture in the global game.

"Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the tour and its members," LIV Golf said in a statement.

"It's troubling that the tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

"This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."

Nine of the 17 players named by Monahan had already resigned their PGA Tour membership.

But Thursday's suspensions, and LIV Golf's response, appeared to herald a courtroom battle that has long looked the most likely way of resolving this split in world golf.

Players asked for releases to compete in the event in St Albans, north-west of London, and were rejected by the PGA Tour, in part because the event conflicts with this week's US PGA Tour Canadian Open.

Monahan warned players who take part in future LIV Golf tournaments, five of which are scheduled for US venues, will face the same fate.

Those involved will also be barred from the Presidents Cup and the US PGA playoffs in August.