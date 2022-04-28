School sports: Spectators return as Queensway win B Division girls' football title

SINGAPORE - Less than 10 minutes into Thursday's (April 28) National B Division girls' football final, the lightning warning system alarm went off at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It led to a half-hour delay but for players of Queensway Secondary School and Meridian Secondary School as well as the 300 students and staff in the stands, it was nothing compared to the two years they had waited for this occasion.

The National School Games (NSG) was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and football was not one of the 12 sports which featured last year in a restricted format held behind closed doors.

All 29 sports have returned for this year's NSG though it was only from Tuesday when Ministry of Education announced that student supporters would be allowed at the semi-finals and finals of various NSG competitions.

With school flags waved with gusto and loud cheers from supporters of both finalists, it was clearly a carnival atmosphere inside the Jalan Besar grounds.

There was plenty of drama on the field to match it as Meridian goalkeeper Katheleen Foo was given a red card in the ninth minute after hauling down Queensway forward Wan Nashirah in the penalty box.

Nurzaherra Maisarah made no mistake with her spot kick and Queensway, champions in 2018 and 2019, never looked back, completing a dominant 4-0 win.

Queensway forward Nahwah Aidilreza, who scored a brace in the 60-minute final, said: "Having supporters who were behind us from the first whistle was a big motivation for us. It made us run a little faster and fight a bit harder.

"Even if it was a simple dribble, our schoolmates were excited and these are things that can give you goosebumps."

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Meridian's players battled bravely and kept the score at 1-0 until the 48th minute when Nahwah doubled Queensway's lead.

Teammate Irsalina Irwan added a third seven minutes later before Nahwah got her second in the final minute of the game.

Meridian coach Fabio da Silva said: "We wanted to reach this level and now that we made it to a final, it was a good experience for us.

"The red card changed the game but Queensway deserved the win.

"We need to maintain this level and be regulars in the final now that we have this experience. I believe we will be here again in the years to come."