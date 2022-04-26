Masks still required indoors at schools but no more group size limits: MOE

SINGAPORE - Students will no longer have to do TraceTogether check-ins at schools or Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (April 26).

Students would also no longer have to practise safe distancing during school activities.

MOE said this relaxation of measures in schools is in line with the national easing of community measures, which kicked in on Tuesday.

Student supporters will also be allowed at the semi-finals and finals of sports events, which are currently fully-closed to spectators and supporters, including family members, the ministry added.

MOE said other spectators will be allowed at a later stage. For now, for now, select competitions are livestreamed at https://go.gov.sg/nsg2022.

As for mask wearing, students will still have to wear a mask indoors, although they may remove them for classes like physical education, sports, singing, wind instrument playing, speech and drama, dancing and during language and literacy lessons for specific groups of students.

With caps on group sizes removed, residential camps for MOE- Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) Challenge Programme and Outdoor Adventure Learning (OAL) cohort camps will progressively resume from around end-May, MOE said.

Those who are non-vaccinated will also be able to participate in co-curricular activities, Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation and the National School Games.

MOE added the new guidelines have been derived after discussions with SportSG and the National Arts Council.

Existing safe management measures such as daily general screening of students’ well-being and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will remain in schools.

MOE encouraged students and staff to continue to keep the TraceTogether app on their phones or hold on to their TraceTogether tokens, so that schools can step up contact tracing if required.

For IHLs, vaccination-differentiated measures, where only those who are vaccinated are allowed to participate, will apply to events with more than 500 participants, and for dining in at food & beverage premises on campuses.