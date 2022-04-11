Football: Lionesses beaten 1-0 by world No. 49 Papua New Guinea at Tri-Nations Series

SINGAPORE - Up against a team ranked 86 rungs above them, the Lionesses knew they were heading into a tough battle against world No. 49 Papua New Guinea at the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 (Women's).

But the Singapore national women's team put up a creditable effort against the visitors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday (April 11) to wrap up the triangular tournament with a 1-0 loss to the Papuans.

The Singaporean defence had a busy evening as Papua New Guinea poured forward in the first half, but the Lionesses managed to soak up the attacks and keep them at bay.

A switch in formation gave the hosts added bite up front as Putri Nur Syaliza Sazali shifted to the left wing while forward Stephanie Dominguez moved into a more central role, allowing Singapore to create several scoring chances as they ventured more into the Papuans' half.

But the visitors were not about to be denied, as they finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute.

Defender Lavina Hola whipped in a cross from the right for Sonia Emhabe to bundle the ball past Singapore custodian Noor Kusumawati.

The hosts came close to drawing level in the 83rd minute when Danelle Tan punted a long ball to substitute Ho Hui Xin, whose effort went just wide of the post.

The tournament, which also featured Seychelles, was part of Singapore's preparations for the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

The Republic will be making their first appearance at the competition since 2003 and will play world No. 43 Thailand, 2019 SEA Games bronze medallist Myanmar and Laos in Group B.