Football: SPL Under-23 quota reduced from 3 to 1; clubs to be rewarded for youth development

SINGAPORE - Acknowledging feedback from the local football fraternity, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has tweaked its contentious Under-23 quota for the Singapore Premier League (SPL), while introducing monetary rewards for clubs that promote youth development.

At its virtual Congress on Saturday (Sept 25), FAS president Lim Kia Tong announced that clubs will be required to field only one U-23 player for the first half of a match starting from the 2022 SPL season, down from three. There will be no limit on the number of U-23 players registered in each squad.

He added: "While youth development remains an integral focus in our football plans, we acknowledge that our professional clubs' teams need to stay competitive at the regional and international levels.

"The revision will allow coaches more flexibility in player selection and increased opportunities (for over-23 players) in the form of more possible playing minutes. This will also allow players to showcase their abilities in the league and to be scouted for the national team."

The rule was introduced in 2018 to develop more young local players but has received mixed reactions.

The Straits Times had revealed on Aug 31 that the SPL would adjust the quota, with national football coach Tatsuma Yoshida welcoming the news "because senior players will get more playing time".

"The rule is not good for the growth of the national team because the U-23 players will have to play even if they are not good enough, and senior players lose the opportunity to play more," he explained then.

However, this does not mean the FAS and SPL are easing off on youth development.

Instead, youth elite leagues are slated to resume in 2022 after being suspended since 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lim said: "The elite youth leagues will provide platforms for increased playing opportunities and a continued pathway for the development of more young players towards a career in top-flight professional football."

Additionally, the FAS will also introduce a new scheme to incentivise SPL clubs to place a high priority on youth development.

Under this initiative, clubs will receive monetary rewards for each U-23 player called up to the national teams. The details are being worked out and the aim is to roll this out in 2023.

Meanwhile, Lim also confirmed that Singapore will "put in a strong and determined bid to host" the Dec 5-Jan 1 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

In the draw held on Tuesday, the Lions were drawn into Group A alongside five-time champions Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winner of the qualifying play-off between Brunei and Timor Leste.

Yoshida's men will kick off their campaign against Myanmar on Dec 5 before facing the Philippines on Dec 8 in a crucial four days that could decide if they make it to the semi-finals for the first time since they won the tournament in 2012.

They will then take on either Brunei or Timor Leste on Dec 14, before meeting Thailand on Dec 18.

ST had earlier reported that the competition will be held at a centralised venue, with Singapore and Thailand the front runners to win the hosting rights.