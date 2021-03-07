Football: Singapore Premier League's Under-23 rules will hinder Lions, says Sailors coach Vidmar

SINGAPORE - It was touted as a game changer for Singapore football, a move to fix the dearth of young talent in the local game, but four years on from the implementation of the Under-23 rule in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), coaches and players have asked for a re-look at the rule.

Lion City Sailors head coach Aurelio Vidmar feels that the rule - which stipulates that each local team must field three U-23 players in the starting line-up - coupled with the SPL's new foreign player quota will prove to be detrimental to the national team.