Football: Lions to play 5-time champions Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup group stage

SINGAPORE - The Lions will face five-time champions Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winners of a single-leg qualifier between Brunei and Timor Leste in Group A at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup in December.

The draw was conducted at a virtual event on Tuesday (Sept 21) and in Group B, defending champions Vietnam are pooled with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Unlike the 2018 edition that was decentralised, the Dec 5-Jan 1 tournament will be held in one country to minimise travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Straits Times understands that Singapore and Thailand are favourites to host the competition, and AFF president Khiev Sameth shared that organisers are in the final stage of selecting the host, which should be unveiled in a few weeks.

He added that the tournament "will be a celebration of our region's determination to overcome Covid -19" and the "perfect opportunity to showcase Asean unity in these tough times".

With four titles won from the 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012 editions, Singapore are the second most successful side in AFF Championship history, one behind Thailand.

However, after their last triumph, the Lions were knocked out in the group stage in 2014, 2016 and 2018.