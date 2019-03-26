Football: Singapore fall short in bid to qualify for AFC U-23 Championship finals despite beating Mongolia 3-1

SINGAPORE - The national Under-22 football team defeated Mongolia 3-1 in their final Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship qualifier in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Wednesday (March 26) but were still unable to secure a place in next year's finals.

With five points from three games, which included two earlier 1-1 draws against Hong Kong and group winners North Korea, Fandi Ahmad's men finished second in Group G.

The 11 group winners, plus four best runners-up, will join hosts Thailand in next year's finals.

Even before the last round of fixtures were played on Wednesday, Oman, Bahrain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Australia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam all occupy second place in their respective groups with six points.

The Young Lions were stunned after just three minutes when Mongolia's Batbayar Khash-Erdene steered a looping header past goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad.

But Singapore fought back in the 33rd minute when forward Amiruldin Asraf headed home a cross from midfielder Hami Syahin from the left.

And, two minutes before half-time, centre-back Irfan Fandi arrived at the far post to meet left-back Syahrul Sazali's free kick and power his header emphatically past goalkeeper Sanchir Anand.

In the 71st minute, forward Ikhsan Fandi flicked the ball on for Hami to sprint clear and score the third goal.