Football: Singapore draw 1-1 with Hong Kong in opening AFC Under-23 qualifier

SINGAPORE - The Republic had to came back from behind on Friday (March 22) to earn a 1-1 draw with Hong Kong in the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship qualifiers.

Played in freezing conditions in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, Singapore's centre-back Lionel Tan netted the equaliser from close range after fellow defender Irfan Fandi had headed on midfielder Hami Syahin's 53rd minute free-kick.

A minute earlier, the Singapore team - coached by Fandi Ahmad - had fallen behind to a goal from Hong Kong defender Tsui Wang Kit.

This was the opening Group G match for both national U-22 teams. Other sides in their group are favourites North Korea and hosts Mongolia.

The 11 group winners and four best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament, to be played in Thailand next year in January.

The top three finishers in the finals will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.