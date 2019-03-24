Football: Singapore Under-22s hold group top seeds North Korea to keep AFC Championship hopes alive

SINGAPORE - The Republic's Under-22 football team kept their hopes of qualifying for next year's AFC Under-23 Championship alive after holding Group G big guns North Korea to a 1-1 draw on Sunday (March 24) in Ulanbaatar Mongolia.

The result leaves the group finely poised heading into the final round of games on Tuesday.

Fandi Ahmad's charges made the perfect start against North Korea after taking the lead inside the first minute through Ikhsan Fandi's solo effort at the MFF Football Centre.

But the North Koreans, who are the ninth seeds in the qualification tournament, equalised through Pak Kwang Hun in the seventh minute.

The Singapore boys, ranked 30th among the 44 nations in qualifying, then showed great fighting spirit to deny their higher-ranked opponents clear-cut scoring opportunities for the rest of the game.

They have picked up two points from two games, after a 1-1 draw with Hong Kong in the qualification opener on Friday. North Korea had beaten the other team in Group G, group hosts Mongolia, 1-0 on the same day.

Mongolia and Hong Kong are scheduled to play each other after the Singapore-North Korea game.

Singapore play their final qualification game on Tuesday against Mongolia, while North Korea play Hong Kong.

The 11 group winners and four best runners-up will qualify for the 2020 Under-23 Championship in Thailand in January. The top three finishers in the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.