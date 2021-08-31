Football: Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

MANCHESTER (AFP, REUTERS) - English Premier League giants Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on Monday (Aug 30), for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to €23 million (S$36.6 million).

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," United said in a statement.

The Portuguese forward returns to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

United announced that they had agreed on a deal with Juventus to bring the 36-year-old back to Manchester last week, with the transfer now complete after Ronaldo passed a medical examination, secured a visa and settled personal terms.

Earlier on Monday, the Serie A giants confirmed his departure, saying in a statement: “Today, after three years, 133 appearances, 101 goals and 5 trophies... paths of CR7 and Juventus separate.”

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said in a statement from United: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again,”

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

“Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played alongside the Portuguese during his previous time in England.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second United debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sept 11.

On Tuesday, Juventus announced the signing of Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, as the Italian striker returns to the side where he made his professional debut.

"Moise is back and he joins us on loan," Juventus said on their Twitter account.

The club said they agreed to pay a loan fee of €7 million, with €3 million to be paid in the 2021-22 season and €4 million next season.

Kean, who came through Juve’s youth system, made his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 16, becoming the club’s youngest debutant and their second youngest scorer in Serie A.

“The 21-year-old returns to the club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector,” Juventus said in a statement.

Kean was the first player born in the 2000s to score a goal in Europe’s top five leagues and has nine caps for Italy, with two goals.

✍️ OFFICIAL | Moise Kean returns to Juventus! ⚪️⚫️#WelcomeBackMoise — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021

Juve sold him to Everton in the summer of 2019 after excelling in his breakthrough season in Serie A but he failed to impress in England and last season was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 17 times in 41 appearances for the star-studded French side, who lost their Ligue 1 title to Lille and were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Last Friday, Kean was called up to the Italy squad after missing out on Euro 2020, won by Roberto Mancini’s impressive Azzurri last month.