Football: Cristiano Ronaldo in talks with Man United over return to Old Trafford - Sky Sports

MANCHESTER (REUTERS, AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks with Manchester United over a return to the English Premier League football club, according to Sky Sports, after reported negotiations with Manchester City broke down on Friday (Aug 27).

The report said Ronaldo, who has told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri he wants to leave the Turin club, was widely expected to move to City, but Sky said the English champions decided against doing a deal for the Portugal forward.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is now reportedly talking to United over securing the 36-year-old a move back to England and the club where he is still a firm favourite among the fans.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003-2009 where he won eight major trophies plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then-world record £80 million (S$148 million) move to Real Madrid.

At United, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, the year he helped the Old Trafford club claim their last Champions League title.

Widespread media reports earlier in the day said that the Portuguese footballer had left Juve's Continassa training centre before the start of Friday's session.

Sky Sport Italia reported that he arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his team-mates before leaving at around 10:45 am local time (4:45pm Singapore time).

Asked by AFP if Ronaldo would be training with his Juve teammates, a club spokeswoman confirmed that he would not.

Despite Juventus insisting the 36-year-old was staying, on Thursday Sky claimed the Portugal captain had already cleaned out his locker in the dressing room and was reluctant to make himself available to face Empoli this weekend.

Premier League champions City had been widely linked with a move for Ronaldo after missing out on England captain Harry Kane, who announced that he would remain at Tottenham on Wednesday.

The fee, however, is believed to be the problem with the Italians believed to be wanting in the region of €25 million (S$39.70 million). Ronaldo has one year remaining on his contract,

If a deal is to be reached, the clock is ticking with the transfer window set to close on Tuesday.