Football: Ronaldo's United move set to proceed after medical test done, terms settled

(REUTERS) - Cristiano Ronaldo completed a medical examination in Lisbon over the weekend ahead of his return to Manchester United and he has agreed personal terms on a two-year contract with the English Premier League club, Sky Sports reported on Monday (Aug 30).

United said last week they had agreed a deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus after he told the Italian Serie A club that he had no intention of staying, but the transfer was still subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical test.

The clubs have yet to confirm the Portugal forward's transfer. The Premier League's summer transfer window closes on Tuesday at 2200 GMT (6am on Wednesday, Singapore time).

Sky reported the fee agreed for the 36-year-old was around €15 million (S$23.8 million) plus a further €8 million in add-ons.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relishing Ronaldo's return and said on Sunday that the announcement would be made once the paperwork was done.

With the league paused for the international break, Ronaldo is expected to play his first game when United host Newcastle at old Trafford on Sept 11.

Ronaldo won eight major trophies at United from 2003 to 2009, and the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008, before sealing a then world-record £80 million (S$148.2 million) move to Real Madrid.

After winning four Champions League and two La Liga titles, he left for Juventus for €100 million in 2018.