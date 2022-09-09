Football: English Premier League fixtures postponed after Queen Elizabeth's death

The English Premier League has postponed this weekend's round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

A statement from the Premier League added: "Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

The world of sport reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf and rugby, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.