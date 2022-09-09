Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies aged 96 after 70-year reign

BALMORAL, Scotland - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

News that the queen's health was deteriorating emerged shortly after midday on Thursday when her doctors said she was under medical supervision, prompting the royal family to rush to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral.

The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

Her last public engagement came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - her 15th premier.

At her palaces and at government buildings across London, flags were lowered to half-mast.

A statement was issued by the Royal Family on behalf of Charles, the new King, who said the death of his mother was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, speaking just two days after the queen appointed her the UK’s new leader. said Queen Elizabeth was internationally “loved and admired".

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,” Truss said in a short address on the steps of Downing Street.