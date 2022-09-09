Football: Man Utd lose in Europa League after leading tributes to Britain's Queen

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester United led English football's tributes to Queen Elizabeth II before their 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while Roma boss Jose Mourinho was in mourning after the monarch's death on Thursday.

United, West Ham and Arsenal players - the Premier League teams in action in Europe's second and third tier tournaments - all wore black armbands after the Queen died aged 96 earlier in the day.

There were sombre atmospheres at Old Trafford and the London Stadium, with United and West Ham both holding a minute's silence prior to kick-off.

West Ham fans sang 'God save the Queen' during their 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in the Europa Conference League.

The death of the nation's longest-reigning monarch was announced after Arsenal had already kicked off at FC Zurich, so the Gunners had a minute's silence before the start of the second half of their 2-1 Europa League win.

Former United, Chelsea and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho paid a sombre tribute to the Queen after Roma's 2-1 Europa League loss at Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

"I'm so sorry. I have lived in England for many years, my family is there," Mourinho told Sky Sport Italy.

"I don't think there's anyone who doesn't appreciate this great woman, I'm sorry."

During an immaculately observed minute's silence in Manchester, United's players linked arms while Sociedad did the same on the other side of the centre-circle.

Several United fans were seen crying in the stands, while Sociedad's fans held their blue and white scarves aloft in tribute during the minute's silence.

There had been no pre-match music and the digital advertising hoardings were switched off, while flags at Old Trafford were at half-mast as a sign of the club's "utmost respect" for the Queen.