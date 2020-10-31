Football: Cristiano Ronaldo tested negative for coronavirus, Juventus says

Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from the virus after 19 days.
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from the virus after 19 days.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    35 min ago

MILAN (AFP) - Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday (Oct 30).

"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 