Ronaldo struck by Covid bug

LISBON • Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's biggest stars and among the world's most famous athletes, has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website yesterday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss today's Nations League game against Sweden but is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", said the federation.

It added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive result, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-time World Player of the Year Ronaldo featured in last Sunday's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League and Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Spain in a friendly at home.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

The Portuguese star had been spared infection earlier this year when the virus swept through Juventus and Serie A.

At least three Juve players - Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi - tested positive in the first wave of cases earlier this year.

Other top footballers who have tested positive for Covid-19 previously include Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar.

REUTERS, NEW YORK TIMES