Football: Covid-19 case Ronaldo left out by Juventus for Barcelona game

Cristiano Ronaldo needed to be tested negative 24 hours before the game against rival Lionel Messi's Spanish team.
TURIN (AFP) - Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off Juventus' team for Wednesday's (Oct 28) Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, needed to test negative 24 hours before the game against his great rival Lionel Messi's Spanish team.

The two footballing legends will now all being well meet in the reverse Group G fixture in Barcelona on Dec 8.

