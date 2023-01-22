Football: Bowen brace for West Ham sinks Everton in relegation scrap

LONDON - Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham United beat fellow strugglers Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, taking all three points in a match billed as a “must-win” for both teams.

The defeat - Everton’s sixth in their last seven league games - will add to the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, while for West Ham boss David Moyes victory will be sweet relief after his side took just one point from the last 21 available.

West Ham climb out of the relegation zone and into 15th place in the table with 18 points from their 20 games, while Everton are one place off the bottom on goal difference alone with 15 points from the same number of matches.

Bowen scored his goals in a seven-minute first half spell, first netting from close range after Emerson Palmieri’s cross was flicked into his path. He was set up for his second by good work on the right wing by Michail Antonio, whose cross was timed perfectly for the incoming forward.

“Its massive,” Bowen said.

“We have been disappointed with how we have been playing and the position we are in. But it is down to us. We got into this position and it is up to us to drag us out of it.

“Today was a massive game, we knew what was at stake and now it is about building on it. Of course there is pressure but it was down to us to get that first goal and get the fans cheering again.”

Everton went close late in the half when Alex Iwobi’s goal-bound effort was deflected onto the woodwork by Declan Rice, and they were much improved in the second half but could not find a way back into the game.

West Ham sat back after the break, looking to absorb the pressure from the visitors and hit them with swift counterattacks.

From one of those, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed an Emerson shot onto the crossbar, the closest either side came to a goal in the second period.

It is more misery for Everton fans, who had a sit-in protest at Goodison Park last weekend following defeat to Southampton, calling for the club’s board to be sacked. Those calls will likely grow louder in the coming days.

West Ham are next in action in the FA Cup fourth round when they travel to Derby County on Jan 30, while Everton host leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Feb 4. REUTERS