Coronavirus: Some S'poreans heed SportSG advice to exercise at home, but others cite challenges

SINGAPORE - Undergraduate Chan Yun Xuan used to run three times a week at a park in Bedok before the coronavirus pandemic hit Singapore.

Then, she trimmed her 30-minute sessions to only once or twice a week, while turning to YouTube for daily fitness videos.

But the 23-year-old will now be relying solely on virtual workouts to keep fit following Sport Singapore's (SportSG) call for the public to exercise at home.

The national sports agency issued the advisory on Tuesday night (April 21) as part of a tightening of circuit breaker measures designed to stem the spread of Covid-19. Also among the measures was an extension of the circuit breaker period till June 1.

Now, while individuals are still allowed to leave home to exercise - although this is not encouraged - SportSG is urging them to do so alone and only in their immediate neighbourhoods. Car parks in gardens and parks are now closed to discourage people from travelling distances to work out.

Other measures, such as the mandatory wearing of masks during exercise - except for strenuous activities - remain in effect.

Chan explained that she had decided to exercise at home because while working out at the park near her home in Bedok, she had observed that some did not wear masks when walking.

Chan said: "My parents were discouraging me from running because of the Covid-19 situation and there have also been a lot of articles about how you have to keep a further distance when running, which is hard to do.

"There are a lot of people and I don't want to go out and exercise now, for the safety of my family and others."

National basketballer Leon Kwek, who also plays for the Singapore Slingers, will also be finding alternatives for his runs, which he usually does three to four times a week.

The 23-year-old said: "This (the SportSG recommendation) has been done with everyone's well-being as the main priority.

"As much as we miss the basketball courts and workouts, this virus is unlike anything we've seen before, which is why it's important that we stay at home."

However, some feel that the latest advisory is difficult to adhere to.

Republic Polytechnic student Ameet Singh Sandhu still prefers to get his exercise fix outdoors.

The 20-year-old, who cycles twice a week for two hours each time around Sembawang, turned to cycling as a way to keep fit after public gyms were closed as part of the circuit breaker measures.

He said: "I lose my motivation (at home) really quickly as I have options to do other things such as watching videos and lying on my bed.

"I find it boring to stay at home to exercise, though I do try sometimes. But cycling is the best option for me because while exercising, I am also able to take in the fresh air."

A Straits Times reader noted on a Facebook thread that the new measures are not entirely practical.

Wan Chee Kin noted that if one person from the household goes out first, followed by another, "either one" can bring back the virus anyway.

He also asked what would happen if a child wanted to go cycling - he would have to "go alone, mum must stay (home)".

But there are others who feel the latest measures are not tough enough and want outdoor exercises to be banned altogether.

Security officer Kamal Bhai, 57, who had stopped going out for brisk walks since the circuit breaker measures took effect on April 7,said: "How can we contain this virus (if people are still out exercising)? We don't know who is carrying it.

"Maybe it's best to just stop allowing outdoor exercises for a month and do light training at home."

• Additional reporting by Neo Yee Pung and Arvinash Ravindran