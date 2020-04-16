Coronavirus: Sport and recreation facilities closure to reduce interaction and movement, says SportSG

All sports, fitness and recreation facilities should be closed.
All sports, fitness and recreation facilities should be closed.
SINGAPORE - National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) has reiterated its stance behind the closure of public and private sport and recreation facilities since last Tuesday (April 7) as part of the circuit breaker measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a forum letter published in The Straits Times on Tuesday, Ong Beng Chye had urged the authorities to review the closure of condominium swimming pools.

In response, SportSG's deputy director of public relations S. Parameswaran said in a written reply that all sports, fitness and recreation facilities, including those at private apartments and condominiums, should be closed during the circuit breaker period of April 7 to May 4.

"The closure of these facilities is to reduce movement and interactions in public spaces and minimise contact between individuals from different households, which is critical in controlling the spread of Covid-19," he said.

"We seek everyone's understanding on the need to close common facilities during this circuit breaker period. Everyone needs to play a part and stay home. For those who want to remain active and fit, they can consider doing functional exercises at home."

Those looking to do so can access online resources to stay active, said SportSG.

Individuals who are walking or strolling leisurely outdoors will also now have to wear masks after stricter measures were announced on Tuesday but those engaging in strenuous exercise such as running, jogging, cycling, and brisk walking will be exempt.

 
 
 
 
 

