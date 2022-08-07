Commonwealth Games: Table tennis veteran Feng Tianwei reclaims singles title in comeback win

Feng Tianwei defeated compatriot Zeng Jian in the women's table tennis singles final at the Commonwealth Games on Aug 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Feng Tianwei (left) came back from three games down against Zeng Jian (right) to recapture the crown she held in 2010 and 2014. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
BIRMINGHAM - Despite having to cope with wrist, shoulder and knee injuries, Feng Tianwei fought on and was rewarded with a return to the top of the Commonwealth Games table tennis women's singles podium on Sunday (Aug 7).

In an all-Singaporean final, the 35-year-old came back from three games down to beat 25-year-old Zeng Jian 4-3 (6-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) to recapture the crown she won in 2010 and 2014.

Both players had pulled off stirring comeback wins in their respective semi-finals on Saturday to guarantee a 1-2 finish for Singapore. In the quarter-finals, world No. 60 Zeng had also swept India's defending champion Manika Batra.

On Sunday, both attacking players pulled off several world-class rallies with high-quality strokes, but world No. 16 Feng used all of her experience to turn a huge deficit into victory.

These are the Republic's third and fourth medals from table tennis at these Games, after the women's team won gold on Aug 1 and the men's team picked up a silver the following day.

Clarence Chew teamed up with Ethan Poh to win the paddlers' fifth medal - a bronze in the men's doubles - by defeating Australia's Finn Luu and Nicholas Lum 3-1 (11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5).

Feng and Zeng will return to Show Court 1 as a women's doubles pair later on Sunday when they meet Wales' Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in their semi-final.

Aiming to make it another all-Singaporean affair for the event are Wong Xin Ru and Zhou Jingyi who take on Australia's Lay Jian Fang and Jee Min-hyung in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Zeng is also involved in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match with Chew, as they face Australia's Lum and Jee.

