Commonwealth Games: Women's table tennis team deliver first gold for S'pore after beating Malaysia

BIRMINGHAM - Singapore are Commonwealth Games table tennis women's team champions again, after they beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final on Monday (Aug 1).

The Republic has made every women's team final since the sport was included in the Games programme in 2002 but was stunned by India in the 2018 final.

They have been in imperious form in this year's competition, however, as they steamrolled their way back to the top. Along the way, they beat England, Nigeria, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Australia and their Causeway rivals without dropping a match.

Underdogs Malaysia also have to be given credit for their never-say-die attitude, as they produced stirring comeback 3-2 wins against India and then Wales en route to the final.

But in a repeat of the 2014 final, Singapore showed they are a different preposition and reprised another sweep.

After an early scare, Zeng Jian and Zhou Jingyi helped the team settle down by beating Karen Lyne and Ho Ying 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5) in the opening doubles match.

In the stands, a mini cheering competition also broke out between Singapore - featuring Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua and Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee - and Malaysia's contingent of supporters.

But it was the Singaporeans' roar and Majulah Singapura which rang loudest after Feng Tianwei beat Alice Chang 3-0 (11-9, 11-1, 11-7) before Zeng overcame Ho 3-1 (11-3, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5) to re-establish their status as queens of Commonwealth table tennis. Australia took the bronze after overcoming Wales 3-0 in the play-off.