Commonwealth Games: Feng, Zeng make table tennis women's singles final an all-Singapore affair

Feng Tianwei (left) and Zeng Jian won their respective table tennis women's singles semi-finals to make it to the finals. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, GAVIN FOO
BIRMINGHAM - Singapore are assured of their second gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games after Feng Tianwei and Zeng Jian won their respective table tennis women's singles semi-finals on Saturday (Aug 6) to make it to Sunday's final.

Both were made to dig deep on the show courts at the National Exhibition Centre.

World No. 16 Feng was 3-1 up against India's 76th-ranked Sreeja Akula but found herself 4-1 and 8-7 down in the decider before she pulled through 4-3 (11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10).

In the other semi-final, world No. 60 Zeng trailed Australia's 72nd-ranked Liu Yangzi by two games before fighting back for a 4-2 (7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9) win.

The table tennis team had delivered a women's team gold and men's team silver earlier in the competition. The Games end on Monday.

