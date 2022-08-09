Commonwealth Games: Good job Birmingham, and good day Victoria as Aussies top medal tally with 67 golds

BIRMINGHAM - It promised to be a Games for everyone and Birmingham delivered.

Hours after the last medals for the Commonwealth Games were handed out on Monday (Aug 8), an elaborate ceremony at the Alexander Stadium brought the curtain down on 11 days of sporting action that lit up the English city.

Over the past fortnight, Birmingham welcomed more than 5,000 athletes from 72 countries and territories, who battled it out across 20 sports.

Forty-three teams made the medal standings here, which was topped by 67-gold Australia, as they became the first nation to win a total of 1,000 Commonwealth Games gold medals. Aussie swimmer Emma McKeon won six gold, one silver and one bronze medals here to become the Games most successful athlete with 20 medals, 14 of them gold.

Hosts England were second with a record haul of 176 medals, 57 of them gold. Singapore finished in 14th position with four medals of each colour, while there was a historic bronze medal for Niue, a Pacific Island with a population of just 1,600.

In front of a packed stadium, the closing ceremony began with a nod to Birmingham's industrial heritage as hundreds of dancers re-enacted the building of the city.

As the remaining athletes at these Games marched into the stadium, it was only fitting that veteran paddler Feng Tianwei was Singapore's flagbearer.

Earlier in the day, she had become the Games' most successful table tennis athlete by winning the women's doubles final with Zeng Jian to take her overall tally since her Games debut in 2010 to 13 medals, which include nine gold medals.

The 35-year-old also received the David Dixon Award, which is given to the outstanding athlete of the Games, later in the ceremony.

She said: "Being the flagbearer today carries a lot of significance to me. When I competed in my first Commonwealth Games in 2010, I had the privilege to be the flagbearer at the opening ceremony.

"To be able to experience this again is an honour which means a lot to me. To receive the David Dixon award is a tremendous honour, one which I had never imagined in my wildest dream. I am very thankful to the Commonwealth Games Federation for this recognition."