Badminton: Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Indonesia's Ginting, Christie set for Singapore Open

(From left) Lee Zii Jia, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonathan Christie. PHOTOS: AFP, JONATHAN CHRISTIE/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
40 min ago

SINGAPORE - Malaysia's top shuttler, world No. 5 Lee Zii Jia, has confirmed his participation in the July 12-17 Singapore Badminton Open as the tournament makes its return after a two-year hiatus.

He is expected to be among the favourites after leading Malaysia to a historic win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medallist will be joined at the OCBC Arena by 2019 Singapore Open runner-up Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and compatriot Jonathan Christie, the reigning Asian Games champion.

The Indonesian pair are coming off the back of a second-placed finish at the May 8-15 Thomas Cup, where Ginting was beaten by India's Lakshya Sen while Christie succumbed to former world No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi in straight games.

The Super 500 event's star-studded line-up will also include the likes of Denmark's world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and world No. 3 Anders Antonsen.

World champion and newly-minted SEA Games silver medallist Loh Kean Yew will also be present at his home Open and will look to better past performances in this competition - his best result in this event was a second-round appearance in 2018.

Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

Fans can enjoy early-bird rates till Tuesday (May 31) and general sales will end on July 17.

